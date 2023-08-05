After A 21.97% Jump This Year Is Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX:LEU) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX:LEU) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.25 trading at $7.22 or 20.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $631.22M. That closing price of LEU’s stock is at a discount of -31.57% from its 52-week high price of $55.59 and is indicating a premium of 41.11% from its 52-week low price of $24.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 142.10K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.27 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX:LEU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 20.61%, in the last five days LEU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/04/23 when the stock touched $42.25 price level, adding 3.27% to its value on the day. Centrus Energy Corp.’s shares saw a change of 30.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.35% in past 5-day. Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX:LEU) showed a performance of 44.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.43 million shares which calculate 2.94 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $62.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $49.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $76.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -79.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.98% for stock’s current value.

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Centrus Energy Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -0.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -39.66% while that of industry is -5.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -89.20% in the current quarter and calculating 183.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -5.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $62.8 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $67.35 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $99.1 million and $33.2 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -36.60% while estimating it to be 102.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 42.10% during past 5 years.

LEU Dividends

Centrus Energy Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX:LEU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.93% institutions for Centrus Energy Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at LEU for having 0.73 million shares of worth $30.67 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 4.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.63 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.73 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.54 million shares of worth $22.75 million or 3.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.34 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $14.47 million in the company or a holder of 2.32% of company’s stock.