Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Dropped -39.73% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.88 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $193.79M. That closing price of ADAP’s stock is at a discount of -201.14% from its 52-week high price of $2.65 and is indicating a premium of 1.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 882.80K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) trade information

In the last five days ADAP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $0.88 price level, adding 12.0% to its value on the day. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s shares saw a change of -39.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.12% in past 5-day. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) showed a performance of -5.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.66 million shares which calculate 5.87 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 82.98% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1036.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -127.27% for stock’s current value.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -49.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 54.90% while that of industry is 11.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 53.60% in the current quarter and calculating 54.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 198.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.78 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $11.16 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $5.54 million and $7.01 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 58.50% while estimating it to be 59.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.20% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -1.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.00%.

ADAP Dividends

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 52.52% institutions for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Matrix Capital Management is the top institutional holder at ADAP for having 38.97 million shares of worth $34.3 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 25.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 17.18 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.11 million.

On the other hand, Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.4 million shares of worth $2.11 million or 1.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.84 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.74 million in the company or a holder of 0.54% of company’s stock.