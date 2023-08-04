With 39.54% Distance From Low, Is Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) Still Renewed For Growth?

In recent trading session, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) saw 1.34 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $105.04 trading at -$6.01 or -5.42% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.82B. That most recent trading price of FND’s stock is at a discount of -10.46% from its 52-week high price of $116.03 and is indicating a premium of 39.54% from its 52-week low price of $63.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.67 in the current quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.42%, in the last five days FND remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $105.04 price level, adding 8.86% to its value on the day. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 50.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.82% in past 5-day. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) showed a performance of 4.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.66 million shares which calculate 10.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $104.30 to the stock, which implies a fall of -0.71% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $82.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $133.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -26.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 21.93% for stock’s current value.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -3.62% while that of industry is -26.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.19 billion for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.17 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $1.09 billion and $1.05 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 9.00% while estimating it to be 11.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.59%.

FND Dividends

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s Major holders