Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Could Experience 39.76% Growth

In recent trading session, Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) saw 0.52 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -1.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.77 trading at -$0.04 or -1.93% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $681.10M. That most recent trading price of WDH’s stock is at a discount of -89.83% from its 52-week high price of $3.36 and is indicating a premium of 45.2% from its 52-week low price of $0.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.85 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 815.57K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Waterdrop Inc. (WDH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.93%, in the last five days WDH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $1.77 price level, adding 6.84% to its value on the day. Waterdrop Inc.’s shares saw a change of -46.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.59% in past 5-day. Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) showed a performance of -7.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.05 million shares which calculate 0.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.29 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.06% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $21.69 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22.89. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1193.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1125.42% for stock’s current value.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $98.4 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $113.37 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $104.72 million and $96.14 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -6.00% while estimating it to be 17.90% for the next quarter.

WDH Dividends

Waterdrop Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 28 and September 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.77% institutions for Waterdrop Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at WDH for having 3.32 million shares of worth $9.92 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Orland Properties Ltd., which was holding about 2.23 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.66 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 49308.0 shares of worth $0.15 million or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 57520.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.17 million in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.