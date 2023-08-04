Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Share Price Rebounds 45.95% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In recent trading session, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.37 trading at $0.02 or 6.64% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $13.06M. That most recent trading price of SONN’s stock is at a discount of -1072.97% from its 52-week high price of $4.34 and is indicating a premium of 45.95% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.31 in the current quarter.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.64%, in the last five days SONN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/04/23 when the stock touched $0.37 price level, adding 2.37% to its value on the day. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -67.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.99% in past 5-day. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) showed a performance of -20.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.59 million shares which calculate 0.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.57 to the stock, which implies a rise of 95.11% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3683.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -440.54% for stock’s current value.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 83.00% in the current quarter and calculating 84.40% increase in the next quarter.

Company posted $62k and $63k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 53.00% during past 5 years.

SONN Dividends

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 14 and August 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 26.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.89% institutions for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP is the top institutional holder at SONN for having 1.76 million shares of worth $0.7 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 6.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Walleye Capital LLC, which was holding about 1.66 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.66 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 18597.0 shares of worth $7343.0 or 0.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18057.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7130.0 in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.