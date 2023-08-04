Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Ripped 61.95% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) saw 1.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.43 trading at -$1.35 or -5.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $822.51M. That closing price of QTRX’s stock is at a discount of -14.44% from its 52-week high price of $25.67 and is indicating a premium of 71.87% from its 52-week low price of $6.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 383.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Quanterix Corporation (QTRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $TRX Gold Corporation in the current quarter.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.68%, in the last five days QTRX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the stock touched $22.43 price level, adding 11.17% to its value on the day. Quanterix Corporation’s shares saw a change of 61.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.97% in past 5-day. Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) showed a performance of 4.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.84 million shares which calculate 2.38 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.51% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -20.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 15.29% for stock’s current value.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Quanterix Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 56.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 55.56% while that of industry is 18.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.60% during past 5 years.

QTRX Dividends

Quanterix Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.03% institutions for Quanterix Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Camber Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at QTRX for having 3.42 million shares of worth $38.6 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 9.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.71 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30.5 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.03 million shares of worth $14.21 million or 2.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.75 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $8.22 million in the company or a holder of 2.01% of company’s stock.