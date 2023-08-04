PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Has Reached A Distance Of 56.31% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) saw 10.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $88.81 trading at $4.8 or 5.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $110.87B. That closing price of PDD’s stock is at a discount of -19.78% from its 52-week high price of $106.38 and is indicating a premium of 56.31% from its 52-week low price of $38.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.84 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 46 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 6 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 36 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.03 in the current quarter.

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.71%, in the last five days PDD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the stock touched $88.81 price level, adding 4.29% to its value on the day. PDD Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 8.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.06% in past 5-day. PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) showed a performance of 23.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28.37 million shares which calculate 3.24 days to cover the short interests.

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PDD Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -13.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.56% while that of industry is 20.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -1.00% in the current quarter and calculating -11.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 33.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.05 billion for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.48 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $4.37 billion and $5.23 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 38.60% while estimating it to be 23.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 119.20% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 302.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.84%.

PDD Dividends

PDD Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.74% institutions for PDD Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at PDD for having 31.17 million shares of worth $2.15 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 2.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 24.87 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.89 billion.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 7.83 million shares of worth $593.94 million or 0.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.16 million shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $505.63 million in the company or a holder of 0.41% of company’s stock.