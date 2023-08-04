PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) Jumps 3.35%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In last trading session, PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) saw 1.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.61 trading at $0.02 or 3.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.14M. That closing price of PXMD’s stock is at a discount of -1618.03% from its 52-week high price of $10.48 and is indicating a premium of 4.92% from its 52-week low price of $0.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 752.87K if we extend that period to 3-months.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.35%, in the last five days PXMD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/28/23 when the stock touched $0.61 price level, adding 12.54% to its value on the day. PaxMedica Inc.’s shares saw a change of -69.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.45% in past 5-day. PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) showed a performance of -20.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.21 million shares which calculate 1.08 days to cover the short interests.

PXMD Dividends

PaxMedica Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 73.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.10% institutions for PaxMedica Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at PXMD for having 54959.0 shares of worth $0.1 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 30781.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $58791.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 27802.0 shares of worth $57828.0 or 0.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2979.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $6196.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.