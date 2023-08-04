Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) Shares Plunged -13.94% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) saw 1.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.30 trading at $0.0 or 0.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $44.58M. That closing price of OTMO’s stock is at a discount of -163.33% from its 52-week high price of $0.79 and is indicating a premium of 33.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 198.84K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.40%, in the last five days OTMO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $0.30 price level, adding 14.29% to its value on the day. Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -26.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.94% in past 5-day. Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) showed a performance of -16.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.21 million shares which calculate 0.8 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.42 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.42 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.42. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -40.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -40.0% for stock’s current value.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -43.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.88% while that of industry is 19.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 188.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023.

OTMO Dividends

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 15 and August 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42.11% institutions for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Mithaq Capital Spc is the top institutional holder at OTMO for having 34.6 million shares of worth $13.84 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 23.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cannell Capital LLC, which was holding about 5.84 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.78 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.05 million shares of worth $0.6 million or 0.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 42044.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $23965.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.