Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Currently -19.55 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) saw 9.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.20 trading at $0.03 or 1.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $36.05B. That closing price of LYG’s stock is at a discount of -19.55% from its 52-week high price of $2.63 and is indicating a premium of 22.73% from its 52-week low price of $1.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.68 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG), analysts' consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.38%, in the last five days LYG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $2.20 price level, adding 4.76% to its value on the day. Lloyds Banking Group plc’s shares saw a change of 0.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.08% in past 5-day. Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) showed a performance of 0.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.36 million shares which calculate 0.88 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.01 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.07 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.14. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -88.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 5.91% for stock’s current value.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lloyds Banking Group plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -15.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.89% while that of industry is 1.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -76.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -10.30%.

LYG Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.28% institutions for Lloyds Banking Group plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Jane Street Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at LYG for having 27.93 million shares of worth $64.8 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 26.82 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $62.22 million.

On the other hand, Avantis International Equity ETF and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.77 million shares of worth $6.43 million or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.15 million shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.98 million in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.