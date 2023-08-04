Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) Is -1.26% Lower Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above -$0.06?

In last trading session, Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) saw 14.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.71 trading at $0.14 or 3.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.68B. That closing price of KGC’s stock is at a discount of -18.26% from its 52-week high price of $5.57 and is indicating a premium of 34.39% from its 52-week low price of $3.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.09 in the current quarter.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.06%, in the last five days KGC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $4.71 price level, adding 6.73% to its value on the day. Kinross Gold Corporation’s shares saw a change of 15.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.26% in past 5-day. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) showed a performance of -0.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.69 million shares which calculate 1.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.06 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.48. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -58.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 25.69% for stock’s current value.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kinross Gold Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -0.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 54.55% while that of industry is 16.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 80.00% in the current quarter and calculating -11.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.01 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.02 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $1.03 billion and $1.08 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -2.10% while estimating it to be -5.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -41.50% during past 5 years.

KGC Dividends

Kinross Gold Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65.39% institutions for Kinross Gold Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at KGC for having 146.17 million shares of worth $688.47 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 11.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 44.37 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $208.97 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 73.57 million shares of worth $346.53 million or 5.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 45.43 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $213.97 million in the company or a holder of 3.70% of company’s stock.