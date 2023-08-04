Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Is 6.67% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In recent trading session, Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I (NASDAQ:JGGC) saw 1.15 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.64 trading at $0.01 or 0.09% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $326.33M. That most recent trading price of JGGC’s stock is at a discount of -9.77% from its 52-week high price of $11.68 and is indicating a premium of 6.67% from its 52-week low price of $9.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 169.59K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I (NASDAQ:JGGC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.09%, in the last five days JGGC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $10.64 price level, adding 0.37% to its value on the day. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I’s shares saw a change of 4.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.09% in past 5-day. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I (NASDAQ:JGGC) showed a performance of 0.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15670.0 shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.

JGGC Dividends

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I (NASDAQ:JGGC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 106.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 106.58% institutions for Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I that are currently holding shares of the company. AQR Arbitrage LLC is the top institutional holder at JGGC for having 1.5 million shares of worth $15.59 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 6.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Aristeia Capital, LLC, which was holding about 1.4 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.59 million.

On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.21 million shares of worth $2.19 million or 0.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 56926.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.58 million in the company or a holder of 0.25% of company’s stock.