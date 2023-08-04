INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Stock Dropped -78.17% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.85 trading at -$1.31 or -41.46% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.56M. That most recent trading price of INVO’s stock is at a discount of -1683.78% from its 52-week high price of $33.00 and is indicating a discount of -32.97% from its 52-week low price of $2.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 213.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -41.46%, in the last five days INVO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $1.85 price level, adding 72.18% to its value on the day. INVO Bioscience Inc.’s shares saw a change of -78.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -59.69% in past 5-day. INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) showed a performance of -48.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14530.0 shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $60.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.92% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $60.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3143.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3143.24% for stock’s current value.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that INVO Bioscience Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -84.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 55.56% while that of industry is 11.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 243.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.96 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $163k and $146k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -41.40% during past 5 years.

INVO Dividends

INVO Bioscience Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 14 and August 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO)’s Major holders

Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at INVO for having 68995.0 shares of worth $0.12 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 8.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AWM Investment Company, Inc., which was holding about 31193.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $55819.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.26 million shares of worth $0.46 million or 3.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.11 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.19 million in the company or a holder of 1.33% of company’s stock.