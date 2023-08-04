Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Has Recovered 61.85 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -32.32% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In recent trading session, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) saw 1.12 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.78 trading at -$3.05 or -16.20% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.33B. That most recent trading price of IAS’s stock is at a discount of -32.32% from its 52-week high price of $20.88 and is indicating a premium of 57.98% from its 52-week low price of $6.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.96 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -16.20%, in the last five days IAS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $15.78 price level, adding 24.43% to its value on the day. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s shares saw a change of 79.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.34% in past 5-day. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) showed a performance of -7.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.65 million shares which calculate 1.77 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.81% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $21.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -58.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -33.08% for stock’s current value.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 32.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.00% while that of industry is 21.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $112.25 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $113.13 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $100.33 million and $99.91 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.90% while estimating it to be 13.20% for the next quarter.

IAS Dividends

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.27% institutions for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc is the top institutional holder at IAS for having 94.38 million shares of worth $1.35 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 60.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc., which was holding about 22.72 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $324.25 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.68 million shares of worth $14.73 million or 1.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.39 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $12.19 million in the company or a holder of 0.90% of company’s stock.