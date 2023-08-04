Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Has Recovered 41.3% So Far, But Another -36.05% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) saw 7.99 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $39.69 trading at $0.66 or 1.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.45B. That closing price of HAL’s stock is at a discount of -9.4% from its 52-week high price of $43.42 and is indicating a premium of 41.3% from its 52-week low price of $23.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Halliburton Company (HAL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 30 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 25 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.77 in the current quarter.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.69%, in the last five days HAL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/03/23 when the stock touched $39.69 price level, adding 0.75% to its value on the day. Halliburton Company’s shares saw a change of 0.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.64% in past 5-day. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) showed a performance of 19.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.12 million shares which calculate 2.63 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $46.85 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $34.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $54.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -36.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 14.34% for stock’s current value.

Halliburton Company (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Halliburton Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -2.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 41.40% while that of industry is 27.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 28.30% in the current quarter and calculating 9.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.86 billion for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.98 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $5.34 billion and $5.58 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 9.80% while estimating it to be 7.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 35.80% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 28.37%.

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 23 and October 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.79% institutions for Halliburton Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at HAL for having 100.31 million shares of worth $3.17 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 11.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 80.77 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.56 billion.

On the other hand, American Balanced Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 29.14 million shares of worth $921.87 million or 3.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 26.49 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $959.66 million in the company or a holder of 2.93% of company’s stock.