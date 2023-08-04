Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Plunged -9.23% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In recent trading session, Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) saw 2.2 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $127.85 trading at -$11.6 or -8.32% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $27.22B. That most recent trading price of EXR’s stock is at a discount of -69.35% from its 52-week high price of $216.52 and is indicating a discount of -5.71% from its 52-week low price of $135.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.61 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.45 in the current quarter.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.32%, in the last five days EXR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $127.85 price level, adding 9.91% to its value on the day. Extra Space Storage Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.23% in past 5-day. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) showed a performance of -13.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.68 million shares which calculate 11.46 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $167.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.67% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $145.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $189.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -47.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.41% for stock’s current value.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Extra Space Storage Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -22.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.83% while that of industry is -5.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $507.95 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $528.47 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $428.79 million and $506.72 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 18.50% while estimating it to be 4.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 3.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.00%.

EXR Dividends

Extra Space Storage Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.10% institutions for Extra Space Storage Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at EXR for having 22.34 million shares of worth $3.64 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 16.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 13.81 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.25 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.97 million shares of worth $942.57 million or 4.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.77 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $940.24 million in the company or a holder of 4.27% of company’s stock.