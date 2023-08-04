Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Up Almost 30.24% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In recent trading session, Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) saw 0.48 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.30 trading at -$0.08 or -2.51% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $459.75M. That most recent trading price of NRGV’s stock is at a discount of -103.64% from its 52-week high price of $6.72 and is indicating a premium of 59.09% from its 52-week low price of $1.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. in the current quarter.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.51%, in the last five days NRGV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the stock touched $3.30 price level, adding 4.9% to its value on the day. Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 5.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.57% in past 5-day. Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) showed a performance of 30.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.43 million shares which calculate 7.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.65 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.38% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -293.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 46.97% for stock’s current value.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -33.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3.13% while that of industry is -13.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

NRGV Dividends

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)’s Major holders