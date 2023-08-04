Do You Like MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) At $100.70?

In recent trading session, MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) saw 1.29 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $100.70 trading at -$20.26 or -16.75% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.98B. That most recent trading price of MTZ’s stock is at a discount of -22.47% from its 52-week high price of $123.33 and is indicating a premium of 38.07% from its 52-week low price of $62.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 694.61K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MasTec Inc. (MTZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.12 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -16.75%, in the last five days MTZ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/03/23 when the stock touched $100.70 price level, adding 18.35% to its value on the day. MasTec Inc.’s shares saw a change of 18.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.95% in past 5-day. MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) showed a performance of -12.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.65 million shares which calculate 4.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $127.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.71% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $110.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $138.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -37.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.24% for stock’s current value.

MasTec Inc. (MTZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MasTec Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 48.52% while that of industry is 14.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 58.20% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.7 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.8 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $2.55 billion and $3.01 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 45.20% while estimating it to be 26.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -30.80% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -90.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.46%.

MTZ Dividends

MasTec Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.09% institutions for MasTec Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MTZ for having 5.75 million shares of worth $542.85 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 7.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 5.75 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $542.64 million.

On the other hand, Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.8 million shares of worth $273.94 million or 3.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.9 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $162.51 million in the company or a holder of 2.41% of company’s stock.