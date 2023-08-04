Do You Like Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) At $1.87?

In last trading session, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) saw 57.98 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.87 trading at $0.54 or 40.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.00M. That closing price of ADMP’s stock is at a discount of -1386.63% from its 52-week high price of $27.80 and is indicating a premium of 31.55% from its 52-week low price of $1.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 863.73K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 40.60%, in the last five days ADMP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the stock touched $1.87 price level, adding 77.42% to its value on the day. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s shares saw a change of -84.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.43% in past 5-day. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) showed a performance of -13.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 57650.0 shares which calculate 0.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $105.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 98.22% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $105.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $105.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -5514.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5514.97% for stock’s current value.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -43.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.51 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.15 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $1.47 million and $1.16 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.80% while estimating it to be 85.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.00% during past 5 years.

ADMP Dividends

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.59% institutions for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at ADMP for having 0.21 million shares of worth $1.68 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 7.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 92629.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.75 million.