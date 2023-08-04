Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Share Price Rebounds 50.67% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.69 trading at $0.31 or 3.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $275.87M. That closing price of BIG’s stock is at a discount of -201.86% from its 52-week high price of $29.25 and is indicating a premium of 50.67% from its 52-week low price of $4.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Big Lots Inc. (BIG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$4.05 in the current quarter.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.30%, in the last five days BIG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $9.69 price level, adding 12.39% to its value on the day. Big Lots Inc.’s shares saw a change of -34.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.06% in past 5-day. Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) showed a performance of 3.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.2 million shares which calculate 2.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.48 to the stock, which implies a fall of -49.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -34.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 58.72% for stock’s current value.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Big Lots Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -44.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -66.44% while that of industry is 3.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -77.60% in the current quarter and calculating 9.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -11.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.1 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.11 billion in the next quarter that will end on Oct 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.60% during past 5 years.

BIG Dividends

Big Lots Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s Major holders