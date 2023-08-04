Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED), 39.63% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In last trading session, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) saw 1.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.64 trading at $0.11 or 7.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $86.99M. That closing price of BNED’s stock is at a discount of -96.34% from its 52-week high price of $3.22 and is indicating a premium of 39.63% from its 52-week low price of $0.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 581.82K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.8 in the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.19%, in the last five days BNED remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/03/23 when the stock touched $1.64 price level, adding 3.81% to its value on the day. Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s shares saw a change of -6.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 30.16% in past 5-day. Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) showed a performance of 0.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.63 million shares which calculate 0.75 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -143.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -82.93% for stock’s current value.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 20.80% in the current quarter and calculating 19.00% increase in the next quarter.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $251.44 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $618.79 million in the next quarter that will end on Oct 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -68.50% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 52.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

BNED Dividends

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47.62% institutions for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at BNED for having 4.81 million shares of worth $7.32 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 9.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 2.0 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.05 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.2 million shares of worth $2.1 million or 2.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.16 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2.38 million in the company or a holder of 2.20% of company’s stock.