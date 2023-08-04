Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM), 43.53% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In recent trading session, Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) saw 2.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $201.64 trading at $31.99 or 18.86% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $50.74B. That most recent trading price of TEAM’s stock is at a discount of -48.92% from its 52-week high price of $300.29 and is indicating a premium of 43.53% from its 52-week low price of $113.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Atlassian Corporation (TEAM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 18.86%, in the last five days TEAM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/04/23 when the stock touched $201.64 price level, adding 4.72% to its value on the day. Atlassian Corporation’s shares saw a change of 56.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.75% in past 5-day. Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) showed a performance of 21.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.1 million shares which calculate 3.33 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $212.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.06% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $140.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $420.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -108.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 30.57% for stock’s current value.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Atlassian Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 10.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.85% while that of industry is 18.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.70%.

TEAM Dividends

Atlassian Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s Major holders