Analysts Predict Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) To Reach $110.00 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) saw 1.12 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $62.28 trading at $0.44 or 0.71% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.93B. That most recent trading price of TWLO’s stock is at a discount of -58.43% from its 52-week high price of $98.67 and is indicating a premium of 34.17% from its 52-week low price of $41.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Twilio Inc. (TWLO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 33 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 17 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.3 in the current quarter.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.71%, in the last five days TWLO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $62.28 price level, adding 7.31% to its value on the day. Twilio Inc.’s shares saw a change of 27.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.78% in past 5-day. Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) showed a performance of 0.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.06 million shares which calculate 2.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $64.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.95% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $50.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $110.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -76.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 19.72% for stock’s current value.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Twilio Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -4.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1,020.00% while that of industry is 18.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 372.70% in the current quarter and calculating 211.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

27 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $985.96 million for the same. And 27 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.02 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $943.35 million and $983.03 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.50% while estimating it to be 3.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -57.90% during past 5 years.

TWLO Dividends

Twilio Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s Major holders