10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Lost -9.73% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In recent trading session, 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) saw 1.32 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $56.79 trading at -$1.7 or -2.91% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.37B. That most recent trading price of TXG’s stock is at a discount of -11.94% from its 52-week high price of $63.57 and is indicating a premium of 58.07% from its 52-week low price of $23.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 946.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $Transdigm Group Incorporated in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.91%, in the last five days TXG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $56.79 price level, adding 10.67% to its value on the day. 10x Genomics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 55.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.73% in past 5-day. 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) showed a performance of 7.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.04 million shares which calculate 5.51 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $62.08 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.52% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $30.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -32.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 47.17% for stock’s current value.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that 10x Genomics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 14.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.74% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -48.80% during past 5 years.

TXG Dividends

10x Genomics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 31 and November 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.54% institutions for 10x Genomics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at TXG for having 10.52 million shares of worth $586.95 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 10.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 8.78 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $490.04 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.94 million shares of worth $163.84 million or 3.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.75 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $100.38 million in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.