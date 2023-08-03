With 56.94% Distance From Low, Is Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) saw 8.59 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.76 trading at $1.64 or 39.68% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $678.69M. That most recent trading price of COOK’s stock is at a premium of 19.62% from its 52-week high price of $4.63 and is indicating a premium of 56.94% from its 52-week low price of $2.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 319.82K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 39.68%, in the last five days COOK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/03/23 when the stock touched $5.76 price level, adding 14.03% to its value on the day. Traeger Inc.’s shares saw a change of 104.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 39.35% in past 5-day. Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) showed a performance of 50.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.83 million shares which calculate 12.24 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Traeger Inc. (COOK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Traeger Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 45.70% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 33.33% while that of industry is 3.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 47.60% in the current quarter and calculating 85.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -12.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $112.91 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $153.82 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $93.79 million and $138.13 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 20.40% while estimating it to be 11.40% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -303.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.86%.

COOK Dividends

Traeger Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.32% institutions for Traeger Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board is the top institutional holder at COOK for having 24.69 million shares of worth $141.24 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 19.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Trilantic Capital Management L.p., which was holding about 17.99 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $102.89 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 6.61 million shares of worth $37.78 million or 5.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.2 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $35.44 million in the company or a holder of 5.05% of company’s stock.