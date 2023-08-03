With 32.96% From The Low, Is Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) saw 13.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.71 trading at -$0.52 or -4.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.24B. That closing price of LYFT’s stock is at a discount of -83.77% from its 52-week high price of $21.52 and is indicating a premium of 32.96% from its 52-week low price of $7.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lyft Inc. (LYFT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 41 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 32 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.25%, in the last five days LYFT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/27/23 when the stock touched $11.71 price level, adding 8.44% to its value on the day. Lyft Inc.’s shares saw a change of 6.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.02% in past 5-day. Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) showed a performance of 15.48% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.91 to the stock, which implies a fall of -7.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -96.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 35.1% for stock’s current value.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lyft Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -27.94% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 112.00% while that of industry is 20.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -107.70% in the current quarter and calculating -80.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

31 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.02 billion for the same. And 31 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.09 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $990.75 million and $1.06 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.10% while estimating it to be 2.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.20% during past 5 years.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund is the top institutional holder at LYFT for having 20.88 million shares of worth $208.82 million. And as of Feb 27, 2023, it was holding 5.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which was holding about 9.67 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $106.57 million.