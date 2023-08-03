Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) 42.88% Up Over The Last Seven Days. Can The Stock Hit Well Above $17.70?

In last trading session, Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) saw 1.22 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $58.98 trading at $1.37 or 2.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.67B. That closing price of SYM’s stock is at a discount of -8.75% from its 52-week high price of $64.14 and is indicating a premium of 85.16% from its 52-week low price of $8.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.38%, in the last five days SYM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $58.98 price level, adding 8.04% to its value on the day. Symbotic Inc.’s shares saw a change of 393.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 42.88% in past 5-day. Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) showed a performance of 35.34% in past 30-days.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Symbotic Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 276.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -181.82% while that of industry is 19.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 60.00% in the current quarter and calculating 83.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 325.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $305.9 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $341.08 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

SYM Dividends

Symbotic Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on July 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)’s Major holders

Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF is the top institutional holder at SYM for having 0.61 million shares of worth $13.92 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 1.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF, which was holding about 0.49 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.27 million.