Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock Boosted 29.11% So Far In 2023, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) saw 1.33 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.64 trading at $0.93 or 24.93% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $968.21M. That most recent trading price of RSI’s stock is at a discount of -40.52% from its 52-week high price of $6.52 and is indicating a premium of 40.3% from its 52-week low price of $2.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 492.05K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 24.93%, in the last five days RSI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/03/23 when the stock touched $4.64 price level, subtracting -1.09% to its value on the day. Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s shares saw a change of 29.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 30.20% in past 5-day. Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) showed a performance of 53.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.37 million shares which calculate 4.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.65 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.23% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -180.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.79% for stock’s current value.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rush Street Interactive Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 66.04% while that of industry is -0.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 9.10% in the current quarter and calculating 37.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $165.06 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $163.31 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $143.74 million and $157.13 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.80% while estimating it to be 3.90% for the next quarter.

RSI Dividends

Rush Street Interactive Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 31 and November 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.79% institutions for Rush Street Interactive Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. HG Vora Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at RSI for having 6.0 million shares of worth $18.66 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 8.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, which was holding about 5.74 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.84 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.57 million shares of worth $5.65 million or 2.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.4 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5.04 million in the company or a holder of 2.16% of company’s stock.