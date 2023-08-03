Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) Could Really Rise To $0.90 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In last trading session, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) saw 1.28 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.28 trading at -$0.02 or -6.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $152.79M. That closing price of NAK’s stock is at a discount of -21.43% from its 52-week high price of $0.34 and is indicating a premium of 28.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK), analysts' consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.13%, in the last five days NAK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/27/23 when the stock touched $0.28 price level, adding 12.53% to its value on the day. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 27.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.36% in past 5-day. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) showed a performance of 19.83% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.90 to the stock, which implies a rise of 68.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.90 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.90. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -221.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -221.43% for stock’s current value.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 28.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 16.10.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.60% during past 5 years.

NAK Dividends

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 14 and August 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s Major holders