Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Lost -0.51% In A Week: Whatâ€™s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) saw 35.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $3.94 trading at -$0.01 or -0.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.44B. That closing price of NOKâ€™s stock is at a discount of -34.01% from its 52-week high price of $5.28 and is indicating a premium of 2.79% from its 52-week low price of $3.83. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 16.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nokia Oyj (NOK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 30 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 18 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $Nokia Corporation Sponsored in the current quarter.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.25%, in the last five days NOK remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 07/28/23 when the stock touched $3.94 price level, adding 0.51% to its value on the day. Nokia Oyjâ€™s shares saw a change of -15.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.51% in past 5-day. Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) showed a performance of -7.08% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.54 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.80. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -97.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.41% for stockâ€™s current value.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nokia Oyj is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -17.23% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -8.70% while that of industry is -9.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 51.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 158.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.72%.

NOK Dividends

Nokia Oyj is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)â€™s Major holders

Artisan International Value Fund is the top institutional holder at NOK for having 62.17 million shares of worth $288.48 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 1.10% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF, which was holding about 6.44 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 0.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $29.89 million.