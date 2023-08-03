Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Shares Jumped 6.16% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In last trading session, Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) saw 1.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $41.73 trading at -$1.61 or -3.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.22B. That closing price of NXT’s stock is at a discount of -11.55% from its 52-week high price of $46.55 and is indicating a premium of 32.33% from its 52-week low price of $28.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nextracker Inc. (NXT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.32 in the current quarter.

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.71%, in the last five days NXT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/28/23 when the stock touched $41.73 price level, adding 10.35% to its value on the day. Nextracker Inc.’s shares saw a change of 37.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.16% in past 5-day. Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) showed a performance of 5.83% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $49.07 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $35.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -43.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 16.13% for stock’s current value.

Nextracker Inc. (NXT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nextracker Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $490.01 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $567.96 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -59.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 35.20%.

NXT Dividends

Nextracker Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)’s Major holders

Blackrock Funds-Technology Oppportunities Port is the top institutional holder at NXT for having 0.72 million shares of worth $21.83 million. And as of Feb 27, 2023, it was holding 1.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF, which was holding about 0.32 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.65 million.