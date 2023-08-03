NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) -20.0% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) saw 2.92 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.00 trading at -$0.22 or -18.03% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.85M. That most recent trading price of NBSE’s stock is at a discount of -2800.0% from its 52-week high price of $29.00 and is indicating a discount of -20.0% from its 52-week low price of $1.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 61050.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 81.20K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$2 in the current quarter.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -18.03%, in the last five days NBSE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the stock touched $1.00 price level, adding 32.47% to its value on the day. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -73.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -24.24% in past 5-day. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) showed a performance of -48.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.57 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $200.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.5% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $200.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $200.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -19900.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -19900.0% for stock’s current value.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -78.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 62.02% while that of industry is 11.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 61.50% in the current quarter and calculating 56.20% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 37.20% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -11.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.00%.

NBSE Dividends

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 09 and August 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24.28% institutions for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Greenlight Capital, Inc. is the top institutional holder at NBSE for having 0.14 million shares of worth $0.14 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Point72 Asset Management, L.P., which was holding about 62500.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $63749.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.54 million shares of worth $0.55 million or 1.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.36 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.37 million in the company or a holder of 1.09% of company’s stock.