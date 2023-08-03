Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Share Price Recovers 53.3% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.37 trading at -$0.73 or -6.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $621.03M. That closing price of NNOX’s stock is at a discount of -99.56% from its 52-week high price of $22.69 and is indicating a premium of 53.3% from its 52-week low price of $5.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.41 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX), analysts' consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.03%, in the last five days NNOX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/27/23 when the stock touched $11.37 price level, adding 16.15% to its value on the day. Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 54.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.09% in past 5-day. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) showed a performance of -25.44% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $32.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 64.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $34.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -199.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -163.85% for stock’s current value.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 23.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 50.75% while that of industry is 19.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

NNOX Dividends

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

iShares Russell 2000 ETF is the top institutional holder at NNOX for having 1.01 million shares of worth $7.33 million. And as of Feb 27, 2023, it was holding 1.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, which was holding about 0.41 million shares on Feb 27, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.01 million.