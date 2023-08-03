MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) Is Down -7.14% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) saw 1.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.95 trading at -$0.19 or -8.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.28B. That closing price of MPLN’s stock is at a discount of -171.79% from its 52-week high price of $5.30 and is indicating a premium of 68.72% from its 52-week low price of $0.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.88%, in the last five days MPLN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the stock touched $1.95 price level, adding 9.72% to its value on the day. MultiPlan Corporation’s shares saw a change of 69.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.50% in past 5-day. MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) showed a performance of -7.14% in past 30-days.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -350.00% in the current quarter and calculating -266.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -12.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $230.02 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $235.11 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $290.13 million and $284.12 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -20.70% while estimating it to be -17.20% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -672.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 22.80%.

MPLN Dividends

MultiPlan Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN)’s Major holders

Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund is the top institutional holder at MPLN for having 14.35 million shares of worth $16.51 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 2.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which was holding about 10.45 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.01 million.