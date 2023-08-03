Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Could Really Rise To $100.00 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In last trading session, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) saw 13.93 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $68.17 trading at -$2.59 or -3.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $74.53B. That closing price of MU’s stock is at a discount of -9.68% from its 52-week high price of $74.77 and is indicating a premium of 28.96% from its 52-week low price of $48.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Micron Technology Inc. (MU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 37 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 5 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 20 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.18 in the current quarter.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.66%, in the last five days MU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/27/23 when the stock touched $68.17 price level, adding 5.76% to its value on the day. Micron Technology Inc.’s shares saw a change of 36.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.17% in past 5-day. Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) showed a performance of 6.68% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $77.03 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $46.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $100.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -46.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 32.52% for stock’s current value.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -181.40% in the current quarter and calculating -2,275.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -49.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

25 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.9 billion for the same. And 26 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.16 billion in the next quarter that will end on Nov 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.90% during past 5 years.

MU Dividends

Micron Technology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund is the top institutional holder at MU for having 33.04 million shares of worth $1.65 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 3.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard 500 Index Fund, which was holding about 25.13 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.26 billion.