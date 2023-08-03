Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Is Now 26.87% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In last trading session, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) saw 1.07 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.88 trading at -$0.12 or -2.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $992.07M. That closing price of LICY’s stock is at a discount of -38.61% from its 52-week high price of $8.15 and is indicating a premium of 26.87% from its 52-week low price of $4.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.18 in the current quarter.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.00%, in the last five days LICY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $5.88 price level, adding 4.55% to its value on the day. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of 23.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.34% in past 5-day. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) showed a performance of 3.16% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.44 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -61.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 31.97% for stock’s current value.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.00% in the current quarter and calculating -12.50% decrease in the next quarter.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.97 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders

iShares Russell 2000 ETF is the top institutional holder at LICY for having 2.98 million shares of worth $18.07 million. And as of Feb 27, 2023, it was holding 1.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund, which was holding about 2.01 million shares on Jan 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.92 million.