Is Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Expensive At $1.39? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) saw 1.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.39 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $125.42M. That closing price of GOSS’s stock is at a discount of -992.81% from its 52-week high price of $15.19 and is indicating a premium of 34.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.50 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $Gossamer Bio, Inc. in the current quarter.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

GOSS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the stock touched $1.39 price level, adding 3.47% to its value on the day. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares saw a change of -35.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.32% in past 5-day. Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) showed a performance of 5.30% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.28 to the stock, which implies a rise of 73.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -979.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 10.07% for stock’s current value.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Gossamer Bio Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -47.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 35.79% while that of industry is 11.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.20%.

GOSS Dividends

Gossamer Bio Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s Major holders

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF is the top institutional holder at GOSS for having 23.52 million shares of worth $40.69 million. And as of Feb 27, 2023, it was holding 24.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which was holding about 2.42 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.25 million.