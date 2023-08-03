Is CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE:CAVA), -4.37% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) saw 1.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $55.32 trading at -$1.67 or -2.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.92B. That closing price of CAVA’s stock is at a discount of -4.37% from its 52-week high price of $57.74 and is indicating a premium of 34.11% from its 52-week low price of $36.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.93%, in the last five days CAVA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/02/23 when the stock touched $55.32 price level, adding 4.78% to its value on the day. CAVA Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 26.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.15% in past 5-day. CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) showed a performance of 40.12% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $45.86 to the stock, which implies a fall of -20.63% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $42.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 9.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 24.08% for stock’s current value.

CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $163.21 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $168.11 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

CAVA Dividends

CAVA Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)’s Major holders