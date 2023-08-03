Is AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Expensive At $0.65? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) saw 68.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.65 trading at $0.09 or 15.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $90.55M. That closing price of LIDR’s stock is at a discount of -355.38% from its 52-week high price of $2.96 and is indicating a premium of 75.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.85 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AEye Inc. (LIDR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 15.13%, in the last five days LIDR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/02/23 when the stock touched $0.65 price level, adding 18.75% to its value on the day. AEye Inc.’s shares saw a change of 34.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 178.66% in past 5-day. AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) showed a performance of 225.32% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.21 to the stock, which implies a fall of -209.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.21 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.21. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 67.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 67.69% for stock’s current value.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 47.10% in the current quarter and calculating 40.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 56.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $600k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $706k and $767k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -15.00% while estimating it to be 95.60% for the next quarter.

LIDR Dividends

AEye Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR)’s Major holders

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund is the top institutional holder at LIDR for having 3.26 million shares of worth $2.1 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 1.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund, which was holding about 1.95 million shares on Nov 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.26 million.