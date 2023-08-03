Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Gained Nearly 86.00% Over A Month.

In last trading session, Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) saw 1.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.86 trading at -$0.09 or -4.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $419.93M. That closing price of HYZN’s stock is at a discount of -143.55% from its 52-week high price of $4.53 and is indicating a premium of 75.81% from its 52-week low price of $0.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.89 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 3.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $Hyzon Motors Inc. in the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.62%, in the last five days HYZN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $1.86 price level, adding 14.29% to its value on the day. Hyzon Motors Inc.’s shares saw a change of 20.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.12% in past 5-day. Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) showed a performance of 86.00% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -86.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 46.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 46.24% for stock’s current value.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund is the top institutional holder at HYZN for having 2.23 million shares of worth $3.45 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is iShares Russell 2000 ETF, which was holding about 1.98 million shares on Feb 27, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.57 million.