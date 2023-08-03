Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)’s 12-Month Price Target Is Now Set At $10.40.

In recent trading session, Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) saw 1.43 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.39 trading at $0.07 or 0.84% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $37.82B. That most recent trading price of HLN’s stock is at a discount of -7.87% from its 52-week high price of $9.05 and is indicating a premium of 33.37% from its 52-week low price of $5.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.49 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Haleon plc (HLN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.84%, in the last five days HLN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/28/23 when the stock touched $8.39 price level, adding 6.36% to its value on the day. Haleon plc’s shares saw a change of 4.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.45% in past 5-day. Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) showed a performance of 2.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.32 million shares which calculate 4.67 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.78% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $7.10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.40. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -23.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 15.38% for stock’s current value.

Haleon plc (HLN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Haleon plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 5.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 60.71% while that of industry is 18.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

HLN Dividends

Haleon plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.12% institutions for Haleon plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Dodge & Cox Inc is the top institutional holder at HLN for having 112.06 million shares of worth $912.13 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 2.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 30.29 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $246.58 million.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 63.92 million shares of worth $511.35 million or 1.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.5 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $68.01 million in the company or a holder of 0.18% of company’s stock.