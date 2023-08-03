Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Has Recovered -7.01% So Far, But Another -90.02% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In recent trading session, Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) saw 1.0 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.10. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.42 trading at -$0.97 or -10.33% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.05B. That most recent trading price of GEL’s stock is at a discount of -51.9% from its 52-week high price of $12.79 and is indicating a discount of -7.01% from its 52-week low price of $9.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 446.00K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.27 in the current quarter.

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.33%, in the last five days GEL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $8.42 price level, adding 14.86% to its value on the day. Genesis Energy L.P.’s shares saw a change of -17.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.91% in past 5-day. Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) showed a performance of -10.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.64 million shares which calculate 3.57 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 42.6% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -90.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -54.39% for stock’s current value.

Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 235.00% in the current quarter and calculating 164.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -22.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $383.26 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $398.84 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $721.73 million and $721.25 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -46.90% while estimating it to be -44.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.80% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 98.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 44.10%.

GEL Dividends

Genesis Energy L.P. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.87% institutions for Genesis Energy L.P. that are currently holding shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. is the top institutional holder at GEL for having 16.31 million shares of worth $136.97 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 13.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 15.4 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $129.33 million.

On the other hand, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 16.27 million shares of worth $136.69 million or 13.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.7 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $64.65 million in the company or a holder of 6.28% of company’s stock.