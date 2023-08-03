Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Shares Rebounded 44.07% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) saw 1.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.59 trading at $0.09 or 16.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.61M. That closing price of FREQ’s stock is at a discount of -847.46% from its 52-week high price of $5.59 and is indicating a premium of 44.07% from its 52-week low price of $0.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.67 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.31 in the current quarter.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.70%, in the last five days FREQ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/02/23 when the stock touched $0.59 price level, adding 7.78% to its value on the day. Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -84.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.48% in past 5-day. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) showed a performance of 69.65% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 75.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.71 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -577.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.34% for stock’s current value.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -87.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 26.61% while that of industry is 11.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 49.20% in the current quarter and calculating 45.50% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.10% during past 5 years.

FREQ Dividends

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 07 and August 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)’s Major holders

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund is the top institutional holder at FREQ for having 1.25 million shares of worth $0.73 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 3.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund, which was holding about 1.0 million shares on Jan 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.59 million.