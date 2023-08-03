Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Adds 17.87% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In recent trading session, Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) saw 1.12 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.52 trading at $3.97 or 13.91% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.17B. That most recent trading price of FVRR’s stock is at a discount of -46.56% from its 52-week high price of $47.66 and is indicating a premium of 24.42% from its 52-week low price of $24.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 904.41K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.37 in the current quarter.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 13.91%, in the last five days FVRR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/03/23 when the stock touched $32.52 price level, adding 4.35% to its value on the day. Fiverr International Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 11.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.87% in past 5-day. Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) showed a performance of 22.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.75 million shares which calculate 4.43 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $41.80 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.2% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $30.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $55.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -69.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.75% for stock’s current value.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fiverr International Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -17.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 132.39% while that of industry is 20.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 208.30% in the current quarter and calculating 81.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $89.15 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $90.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $85.01 million and $82.54 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.90% while estimating it to be 9.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -25.80% during past 5 years.

FVRR Dividends

Fiverr International Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.09% institutions for Fiverr International Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the top institutional holder at FVRR for having 2.82 million shares of worth $91.55 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 7.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC, which was holding about 1.47 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $47.56 million.

On the other hand, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.59 million shares of worth $19.11 million or 1.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.52 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $16.83 million in the company or a holder of 1.38% of company’s stock.