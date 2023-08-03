Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Has Made The -14.29% Recovery, Could Gain Another -19608.57% Ahead

In last trading session, Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) saw 5.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.35 trading at -$0.07 or -16.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.10M. That closing price of GMBL’s stock is at a discount of -19608.57% from its 52-week high price of $68.98 and is indicating a discount of -14.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.98 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 328.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$2.92 in the current quarter.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -16.29%, in the last five days GMBL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the stock touched $0.35 price level, adding 30.54% to its value on the day. Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -95.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -26.49% in past 5-day. Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) showed a performance of -70.60% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 82.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -471.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -471.43% for stock’s current value.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -60.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.97 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $11.71 million and $11.17 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -74.60% while estimating it to be 16.40% for the next quarter.

GMBL Dividends

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s Major holders