Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) Falls -121.00% In 2023; Is It Still Attractive At $5.00?

In recent trading session, Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) saw 1.16 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.00 trading at $0.2 or 4.17% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.50B. That most recent trading price of EQX’s stock is at a discount of -16.8% from its 52-week high price of $5.84 and is indicating a premium of 53.0% from its 52-week low price of $2.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.17%, in the last five days EQX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $5.00 price level, adding 6.02% to its value on the day. Equinox Gold Corp.’s shares saw a change of 52.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.09% in past 5-day. Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) showed a performance of 8.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.51 million shares which calculate 5.33 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.92 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.54% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.22. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -44.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 25.0% for stock’s current value.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Equinox Gold Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 5.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 93.33% while that of industry is 16.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -12.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

0 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $245.1 million for the same. And 0 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $259.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $245.13 million and $381.2 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.30% during past 5 years.

EQX Dividends

Equinox Gold Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 48.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 48.74% institutions for Equinox Gold Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at EQX for having 32.35 million shares of worth $166.59 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 10.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 9.03 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $46.5 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 18.0 million shares of worth $92.72 million or 5.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.29 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $58.14 million in the company or a holder of 3.62% of company’s stock.