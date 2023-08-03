Does Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Look Expensive At $12.55? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) saw 19.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.55 trading at -$0.32 or -2.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $29.38B. That closing price of WBD’s stock is at a discount of -40.64% from its 52-week high price of $17.65 and is indicating a premium of 29.72% from its 52-week low price of $8.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.94 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.94 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.49%, in the last five days WBD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $12.55 price level, adding 5.35% to its value on the day. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s shares saw a change of 32.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.65% in past 5-day. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) showed a performance of -3.54% in past 30-days.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -15.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -254.35% while that of industry is -10.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 60.60% in the current quarter and calculating 97.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.46 billion for the same. And 19 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.23 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $10.82 billion and $10.36 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -3.40% while estimating it to be -1.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -40.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -348.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.50%.

WBD Dividends

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)’s Major holders

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund is the top institutional holder at WBD for having 66.43 million shares of worth $629.72 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 2.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard 500 Index Fund, which was holding about 51.09 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $484.29 million.