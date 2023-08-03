Does Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) Look Expensive At $0.38? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) saw 2.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.38 trading at -$0.04 or -10.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $105.92M. That closing price of CENN’s stock is at a discount of -357.89% from its 52-week high price of $1.74 and is indicating a premium of 31.58% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.91 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.39%, in the last five days CENN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the stock touched $0.38 price level, adding 19.15% to its value on the day. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s shares saw a change of -14.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.05% in past 5-day. Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) showed a performance of 16.88% in past 30-days.

CENN Dividends

Cenntro Electric Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between September 13 and September 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s Major holders

iShares Russell 2000 ETF is the top institutional holder at CENN for having 4.15 million shares of worth $2.25 million. And as of Feb 27, 2023, it was holding 1.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, which was holding about 1.81 million shares on Feb 27, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.98 million.