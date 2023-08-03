Do You Like Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) At $8.40?

In last trading session, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) saw 14.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.40 trading at $0.03 or 0.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.17B. That closing price of RIG’s stock is at a discount of -5.0% from its 52-week high price of $8.82 and is indicating a premium of 72.26% from its 52-week low price of $2.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.94 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Transocean Ltd. (RIG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.36%, in the last five days RIG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $8.40 price level, adding 4.76% to its value on the day. Transocean Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 84.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.59% in past 5-day. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) showed a performance of 20.52% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.15 to the stock, which implies a fall of -3.07% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -42.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 40.48% for stock’s current value.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Transocean Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 24.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 40.86% while that of industry is 48.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $734.37 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $832.16 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $670.37 million and $606 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 9.50% while estimating it to be 37.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 35.30% during past 5 years.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund is the top institutional holder at RIG for having 20.01 million shares of worth $168.11 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 2.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF, which was holding about 17.41 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $146.2 million.