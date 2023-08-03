DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Up 97.46% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.2556?

In recent trading session, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) saw 7.26 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.47 trading at $0.12 or 34.12% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $48.39M. That most recent trading price of DRTT’s stock is at a discount of -127.66% from its 52-week high price of $1.07 and is indicating a premium of 57.45% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 149.59K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 34.12%, in the last five days DRTT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/03/23 when the stock touched $0.47 price level, adding 21.01% to its value on the day. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -11.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 97.46% in past 5-day. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) showed a performance of 88.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.72 million shares which calculate 5.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 68.67% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -219.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -219.15% for stock’s current value.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 72.70% in the current quarter and calculating 87.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $40.12 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $46.92 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $44.7 million and $46.75 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -10.20% while estimating it to be 0.40% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 65.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.00%.

DRTT Dividends

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47.05% institutions for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. 22NW, LP is the top institutional holder at DRTT for having 17.46 million shares of worth $9.3 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 16.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MAK Capital One LLC, which was holding about 5.32 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.83 million.

On the other hand, American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.91 million shares of worth $2.07 million or 3.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.13 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $66901.0 in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.